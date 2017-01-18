'Win on Wednesday' with Today's Woman!



Win 2 Tickets to Celebrate 25 Years of Today's Woman !

25 years…a quarter of a century…no matter how you look at it, turning 25 is a BIG deal, so we’re gonna have a party! Enter to win two tickets to the Today's Woman 25th Anniversary party on Galentine’s Day Monday, February 13, at The Olmsted, 3701 Frankfort Avenue, and enjoy food, a silent auction, door prizes, advice from inspirational local women, and much more.

