'Win on Wednesday' with Today's Woman!

Enter now for a chance to take your family to see animal antics and many more entertaining and death defying feats at the Kosair Shrine Circus.
Win 2 Tickets to see America with The Louisville Orchestra on Feb. 4!
Enter this giveaway to hear rock band America, including Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell, perform their hits from the 70s to the present with the Louisville Orchestra, including "Horse With No Name," "Ventura Highway," "Sister Golden Hair," and more.
Give someone the gift of swim by entering to win this giveaway. Bear Paddle – Louisville is located off of the intersection of Hurstbourne Parkway and Taylorsville Road. The first 500 students to register will receive $10 swim lessons with a two-month commitment and a free swim bag!
*Deadline to enter these giveaways is midnight EST on 1/17/17.
See Official Rules for details.
