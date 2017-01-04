Wednesday, January 4, 2017

'Win on Wednesday' with Today's Woman!


Click on the giveaways below and enter to win!

Win a $100 Gift Certificate Toward a Class Offered by Louisville Learns!
Have an interest? We have a class for that! Louisville Learns offers a variety of online and classroom courses, including blogging, welding, eMarketing, architecture, self-defense, and much more.
Must use entire value for one registration. Not valid with other offers, or on MSD or online classes. Offer expires 12/31/17




 Win 2 Tickets to Rachmaninoff Third from The Louisville Orchestra's Coffee Concert Series!
Grab a friend and enjoy a program of Russian music on January 27 (11am). The centerpiece of the concert, Rachmaninoff’s concerto No. 3, will be performed by Andrew Tyson, who makes his Louisville debut. Called “a real poet of the piano” by BBC Radio 3, Tyson already received the prestigious Avery Fisher Career grant and is getting rave reviews wherever he plays.



Win a Great Couples Experience at a Hold Me Tight Workshop!
One lucky couple will win a visit to a Hold Me Tight Workshop on February 2 or 3. Workshops are offered all over Louisville, and you will receive a book to take home. Hold Me Tight offers a revolutionary new way to see and shape love relationships. The stories, new ideas and exercises offered in Hold Me Tight are based on the new science of love and the wisdom of Emotionally Focused Couple Therapy (EFT), an effective, new, short-term, structured approach to marital and couples therapy.



at
Labels: , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

You've decided to leave a comment – that's great! Please keep in mind that comments are moderated and rel="nofollow" is in use. So, please do not use a spammy keyword or domain in your comment, or it will be deleted. Let's have a meaningful conversation instead. Thanks for stopping by!

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...