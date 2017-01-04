'Win on Wednesday' with Today's Woman!

Win a $100 Gift Certificate Toward a Class Offered by Louisville Learns!
Have an interest? We have a class for that! Louisville Learns offers a variety of online and classroom courses, including blogging, welding, eMarketing, architecture, self-defense, and much more.
Must use entire value for one registration. Not valid with other offers, or on MSD or online classes. Offer expires 12/31/17
Win 2 Tickets to Rachmaninoff Third from The Louisville Orchestra's Coffee Concert Series!
Grab a friend and enjoy a program of Russian music on January 27 (11am). The centerpiece of the concert, Rachmaninoff’s concerto No. 3, will be performed by Andrew Tyson, who makes his Louisville debut. Called “a real poet of the piano” by BBC Radio 3, Tyson already received the prestigious Avery Fisher Career grant and is getting rave reviews wherever he plays.
No comments:
Post a Comment
You've decided to leave a comment – that's great! Please keep in mind that comments are moderated and rel="nofollow" is in use. So, please do not use a spammy keyword or domain in your comment, or it will be deleted. Let's have a meaningful conversation instead. Thanks for stopping by!