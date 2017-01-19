What We Love About Her Hair (and her spirit!)

You know her as Tropikana, the on-air radio personality weekday afternoons on B96.5 FM. In her words, she’s “Cleveland made, but Louisville built,” and we love hearing that. Having been in Louisville for a little more than a year, she’s made a home for herself and her baby boy and also has left a huge impression on our community.
Whether she’s on the mic in the studio or running around town with her son, she sports the most beautiful hairstyles. “Your hair is your personal accessory,” she says. “Be versatile, daring, and confident with your style.”
Her style:
She achieves this low-maintenance hairstyle with extensions from Cleveland Virgin Hair Divas that have been sewn in and ombre-colored* in brown tones by Tomeka Shelton of Lux Salon in Louisville, who is a master colorist and stylist with over 16 years of experience.
|Photos by Miranda Popp
To add a daily, soft, heatless curl, she uses a Paul Mitchell sculpting foam, divides her hair into four sections, and rolls each section onto a Flexi Rod (under $10 for a full set online). She leaves them in for an hour and unrolls for perfect curls that last two days without any other products.
*Tip: Ombre color is low maintenance because there’s no need to continually touch up roots.
