Three Shows You Should See This Month

Gather your girlfriends together for a fun night of entertainment. Our arts insider, gives you a sneak peek at a few performances worth attending this month.
Dierks Bentley’s What The Hell World Tour 2017
KFC Yum! Center
“The songs from the new album are really connecting like nothing I’ve experienced before,” declared the multi-platinum selling Dierks Bentley about BLACK, which also ranks as the best selling release of the singer/songwriter’s career. Debuting in 2016 at the #1 position on Billboard’s Top Albums Chart and Top Country Albums chart, the country music star also notches his 15th career #1 with the thought-provoking Different for Girls, featuring Elle King, on both the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase radio charts.
Glowing 2016 concert reviews include:
“Bentley has a reputation as one of the hardest-working entertainers in country music.”
— Music Row
“He’s developed a rapport with his fans as a live performer that artists possessing 10 times as much headlining experience can’t boast.”
— Charlotte Observer
“In an era in which country music seems to embrace only the newest and youngest stars, Bentley is enjoying his greatest popularity — 15 years after recording his first album.”
— News & Observer
WHEN: January 20, 7:30pm with special guests Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi
WHERE: KFC Yum! Center
TICKETS: $34.75/$54.75
CONTACT: Ticketmaster outlets or in person at the box office
Circle Mirror Transformation
Actors Theatre of Louisville
In her creative drama class at the local community center, middle-aged bohemian Marty coaches an unlikely assortment of small-town Vermonters: a recently divorced carpenter, a high school junior, a former actress, and Marty’s own husband. As they tackle Marty’s imaginative, improvisational, and sometimes awkward theatre games, their real lives gradually infiltrate the classroom — inspiring transformations both personal and profound. Annie Baker’s enormously popular comedy is a beautifully crafted, tender portrait of the tiny leaps of faith and creativity that spark unexpected insight.
The original production of Circle Mirror Transformation opened Off-Broadway in 2009 and received the Obie Award for Best New American Play.
WHEN: January 24-February 12
WHERE: Actors Theatre of Louisville’s Pamela Brown Theatre
TICKETS: $25/$49/$59
CONTACT: 502.584.1205, the box office in person, 502.371.0956 (TDD), or here.
Alonzo King LINES Ballet
Kentucky Center’s Brown-Forman Midnite Ramble Series
Hailed by critics as “stunning, fierce, and evocative,” Alonzo King LINES Ballet leaps to uncharted heights with bold, new dance innovations that redefine what ballet can be.
Collaborating with noted composers, musicians, and visual artists from around the world, Alonzo King creates honest and spiritually gripping work that draws on a diverse set of deeply rooted cultural traditions, imbuing classical ballet with new expressive potential. King’s visionary choreography is renowned for connecting audiences to a profound sense of shared humanity.
WHEN: January 27, 8pm
WHERE: Brown Theatre, 315 W. Broadway
TICKETS: $25/$35/$45/$55
CONTACT: 502.584.7777 or 800.775-7777, in-person at The Kentucky Center box office and drive-thru, and 502.566.5111 (V) or 502.566.5140 (TTY)
No comments:
Post a Comment
You've decided to leave a comment – that's great! Please keep in mind that comments are moderated and rel="nofollow" is in use. So, please do not use a spammy keyword or domain in your comment, or it will be deleted. Let's have a meaningful conversation instead. Thanks for stopping by!