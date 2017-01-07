Three Shows You Should See This Month

“Bentley has a reputation as one of the hardest-working entertainers in country music.”

— Music Row





“He’s developed a rapport with his fans as a live performer that artists possessing 10 times as much headlining experience can’t boast.”

— Charlotte Observer









“In an era in which country music seems to embrace only the newest and youngest stars, Bentley is enjoying his greatest popularity — 15 years after recording his first album.”

— News & Observer

WHEN:

WHERE:

TICKETS:

CONTACT:

WHEN:

WHERE:

TICKETS:

CONTACT:

WHEN:

WHERE:

TICKETS:

CONTACT: