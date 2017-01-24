Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Show Off Your Muscles!

We featured Lynn Jones in our first Best Bodies issue in 2016. 


We're looking for some healthy, strong bodies to feature in our August issue. Don't be shy... nominate yourself or a friend now!
