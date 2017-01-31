Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Our February Issue is Out!
February is the month to find out more about:
• Secrets for creating a business.
• Professional and practical shopping tips.
• Fine tuning your body to be at its best, including makeup and stress strategies.
• Get your red on and learn more on how you can help your heart.
Plus, lots more to learn about beautiful Louisville places and celebrations. Speaking of celebrations, we are turning 25! Come celebrate with us on February 13th!
