Happy New Year! One Thing to Get On your Calendar

Mark your calendar for February 13th (Galentine's Day)! Bring your friends and celebrate with us!
It’s Today’s Woman’s 25th Birthday Party at the Olmsted. It will be an open-house type party with local leaders’ motivational words, artwork, door prizes and our signature drink.
Sign up at TodaysWomanNow.com today.
No comments:
Post a Comment
You've decided to leave a comment – that's great! Please keep in mind that comments are moderated and rel="nofollow" is in use. So, please do not use a spammy keyword or domain in your comment, or it will be deleted. Let's have a meaningful conversation instead. Thanks for stopping by!