Five Home Renovations To Make a House Perfect for Entertaining

To make a house a home, some value pristine conditions, some endure chewed tables from beloved pets, while others are at ease with children’s artwork taped to every wall.
For Jan Hyland, her home is dedicated to the art of hosting. She and her husband, Mark, find themselves as the go-to party house for their circle of friends — and Jan wouldn’t have it any other way. “I like my home to be comfortable for people to come to my house and have fun,” Jan says. “I love entertaining.”
To her, living beautifully is about the company she keeps and how comfortable her guests feel in her home. She makes decorating decisions based on the philosophy of helping her friends cozy up and make memories. “I want my house to be a statement,” Jan says.
|Jan made this lovely window treatment which is located in her living room.
|Photos by Melissa Donald
Jan has taken her house and steadily made it a home. She updates her house room by room and then does it all over again. Here are a few of those renovations and advice for entertaining:
1. Perfect Outdoor area: Jan and her husband have THE backyard for entertaining. The huge, covered patio is affectionately nicknamed “The Hut.” The Hut has a sectional that seats at least eight to 10 with room for more. They have a covered built-in grill, a fireplace with a TV mounted above, and an outdoor bathroom. A little artwork in the lavatory keeps the mood fun — “Beer bellies are the keeper of memories,” a reminder that good times with friends are the foundation for a good life.
A Party Basement: The basement is undergoing a makeover to make it more guest-friendly. “I want to open it up to make it easier for more people to get down there,” Jan says. The couple is moving the bar to the other end of the room to create space for more seating around pub tables. The Kentucky-based theme — University of Louisville, bourbon and horse racing — is proving easy to decorate. Jan has found decor matching her theme in several local stores.
|Jan makes Derby-inspired table runners (below) and jockey silks that can be hung on the front door.
Fabric: Since Jan does custom drapery (Sew Jocked Up), she’s a die-hard fan of heavy-weight fabric. After eight years, the fabric she’s used on her stools that surround her spacious, square granite kitchen island is just now showing signs of wear. “I’d rather have stuff that is going to last…And don’t choose white if you have kids. Choose colors that can hold up,” Jan advises.
|Jan made a shower curtain and window treatment for her bathroom. She hung the window treatment on a bowed rod so that the shutters can opened and closed without hitting the window treatment.
No comments:
Post a Comment
You've decided to leave a comment – that's great! Please keep in mind that comments are moderated and rel="nofollow" is in use. So, please do not use a spammy keyword or domain in your comment, or it will be deleted. Let's have a meaningful conversation instead. Thanks for stopping by!