11 Ways You Can Make 2017 the Best for You

If you want to start your new year off with making some changes — whether big or small — take a look at this year’s list of Best for You winners for some ideas on beginning the process.From initial design through installation and follow-up maintenance, Frank Otte Landscape & Design Group is a full-service landscape company. “What sets us apart is the experience and professionalism of our crew,” says co-owner Sharry Waldeck.Originally founded in 1951 as a family business specializing in florist services, Colonial Designs has grown to include furniture, home decor accessories, and special gifts. The store also offers custom upholstery fabrics and design services.Paul’s is known for stocking a large selection of fresh produce, much of it sourced locally, as well as a variety of freshly prepared salads and meals.Group exercise classes, aquatics, personal training, and fully equipped gym facilities make the Y a go-to destination for anyone looking to get fit and get active.Celebrating 29 years in business, this obstetrics and gynecology practice prides itself on building strong personal connections with patients and empowering women to take charge of their health care. “Our name says it all — we put women first in everything we do,” says Executive Director Denise Kirkham.This full-service dermatology practice offers medical, surgical, and cosmetic procedures ranging from skin cancer detection and treatment to rejuvenation programs for aged, sun-damaged, sensitive, and acne-prone skin.The organization known for providing end-of-life care and support to hospice patients and their families is expanding its services. Now known as Hosparus Health, it includes a palliative care program for seriously ill patients and a life care program for those coping with chronic illness.