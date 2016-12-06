Tuesday, December 6, 2016

Win a VIP Experience at the Inaugural Lou Year's Eve!


Enter today's giveaway and join your friends and neighbors for dance, art, magicians, music, food, and much more at the inaugural celebration of Lou Year’s Eve! From 2pm-midnight, Main Street will be open to bicycle and foot traffic only. Enjoy an afternoon and evening filled with interactive activities and fun surprises to make for a spectacular ringing in of the New Year. Our winner will receive 2 tickets to the VIP Room in the East Room at The Kentucky Center, with a view of all Main Street activities and the Main Stage. You and your guest will also enjoy a cash bar, indoor bathrooms, and complimentary hors d'oeuvres in a warm, comfortable environment.

Our winner is Mary Hilsenbeck!
