Win Invaluable Insight About Your Health!

Do you feel you are at your optimal health? Enter this Gift Yourself giveaway for a Live Blood Cell Analysis
and find out the next best steps for you to make improvements in your overall health. In this process, Certified High Performance and Holistic Health Coach Wendy Mendoza (pictured), who is certified in Live Blood Cell Analysis, will take a drop of blood from your fingertip, place it on the microscope slide, and magnify it over 1,500 times. You will see how one tiny drop of blood can reveal how well you digest and metabolize your food, your liver condition, the impact of your stress on your body, if your body is acidic or alkaline, and over 50 other aspects of your health.
Enter for your chance to win by...
filling out the form below. If you are having trouble viewing the form, try entering from this link
. Deadline: January 4 at midnight. See Official Rules
for details.
