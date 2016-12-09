Stuffed Blueberry Brie Monkey Bread

Ingredients
2 cans of buttermilk biscuits
2 8-ounce wheels of brie
1/2 cup blueberry jam (or jam of your choice)
1 1/2 sticks of butter, melted
1/2 tsp garlic powder
1/2 tsp salt
chopped parsley and pecans to garnish
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Spray or lightly butter a bundt pan.
Open the cans of biscuits and cut each biscuit in fourths. Open the brie (slicing off the outer coating if you wish), and cut into 1-inch squares.
Take each fourth of the biscuit and flatten on a cutting board, making a circle. Add a rounded 1/2 tsp full of jam to the center of each round. Add a square of brie on top of that.
Bring all of the edges up and pinch together to close around the filling. Set aside while you continue filling all of the biscuits.
In a small bowl, stir together butter, salt, and garlic powder. Pour 1/3 of the butter mixture into the bottom of the bundt pan. Arrange half of the biscuit balls in the pan on top of the melted butter, then pour over the second 1/3 of the butter.
Add the rest of the biscuit balls on top and finish with the rest of the melted butter.
Bake in preheated oven for 30-35 minutes until golden brown and bubbly.
Let cool for 10 minutes before inverting onto a plate.
Garnish with chopped parsley and pecans. Serve immediately.
