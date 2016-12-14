Making Bracelets Helps with My Multiple Sclerosis

Kelley relies on her creative outlet to keep her mind stimulated. Photos by Patti Hartog

In the two years since she was introduced to bracelet making, Kelley has created a “woman cave” in her basement at her home in Middletown where she can work whenever she has the desire and time. She has set up tables and has lights all over. She says hours can go by while she works. She usually keeps the TV on so she can listen without having to pay a lot of attention. “My cat Spike always comes and sits on my lap until I have to move him to get another bead,” she says.

This bracelet was made to match a sweater Kelley wore to an ugly sweater Christmas party.