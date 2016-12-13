Let's Toast it Up!

|Signature Today's Woman Silver Belle Cocktail by Joy Perinne, Bartender at Equus & Jack's Lounge.
For our 25th birthday, we’re honoring the fascinating women whose stories are inspiring others toward greatness. Whether you’ve been featured in the magazine or are a loyal reader, we’re celebrating you, because you are a Today’s Woman. If you want to know what it takes to be a Today’s Woman, we break down the elements — see if you can find a piece of yourself here. Cheers!
T — Tenacious
O — Optimistic
D — Designing
A — Admired
Y — Yourself (be yourself)
S — Survivors
W — Worthy
O — Open-hearted
M — Mesmerizing
A — Artistic
N — Nurturing
|Floral arrangement from Carolyn Minutillo, owner of Lavender Hill. "The roses are feminine; their fragrance
subtle yet strong," she says.
Also, don’t forget to RSVP for our Today’s Woman 25th birthday party happening on February 13, 5:30pm at The Olmsted.
|Instead of opting for the traditional silver which represents 25 years, Summer Eliason
used turquoise — the birthstone for December.
|Artwork from Karen Boone Designs.
