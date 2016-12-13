Tuesday, December 13, 2016

Let's Toast it Up!

Signature Today's Woman Silver Belle Cocktail by Joy Perinne, Bartender at Equus & Jack's Lounge



For our 25th birthday, we’re honoring the fascinating women whose stories are inspiring others toward greatness. Whether you’ve been featured in the magazine or are a loyal reader, we’re celebrating you, because you are a Today’s Woman. If you want to know what it takes to be a Today’s Woman, we break down the elements — see if you can find a piece of yourself here. Cheers!

T — Tenacious
O — Optimistic
D — Designing
A — Admired
Y — Yourself (be yourself)
S — Survivors

W — Worthy
O — Open-hearted
M — Mesmerizing
A — Artistic
N — Nurturing



Floral arrangement from Carolyn Minutillo, owner of Lavender Hill. "The roses are feminine; their fragrance
subtle yet strong," she says.


Also, don’t forget to RSVP for our Today’s Woman 25th birthday party happening on February 13, 5:30pm at The Olmsted.

Instead of opting for the traditional silver which represents 25 years, Summer Eliason
used turquoise — the birthstone for December.



Artwork from Karen Boone Designs.





at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

You've decided to leave a comment – that's great! Please keep in mind that comments are moderated and rel="nofollow" is in use. So, please do not use a spammy keyword or domain in your comment, or it will be deleted. Let's have a meaningful conversation instead. Thanks for stopping by!

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...