Let's Toast it Up!

Signature Today's Woman Silver Belle Cocktail by Joy Perinne, Bartender at Equus & Jack's Lounge.

T — Tenacious

O — Optimistic

D — Designing

A — Admired

Y — Yourself (be yourself)

S — Survivors





W — Worthy

O — Open-hearted

M — Mesmerizing

A — Artistic





N — Nurturing

Floral arrangement from Carolyn Minutillo, owner of Lavender Hill. "The roses are feminine; their fragrance

subtle yet strong," she says.

Instead of opting for the traditional silver which represents 25 years, Summer Eliason

used turquoise — the birthstone for December.





For our 25th birthday, we’re honoring the fascinating women whose stories are inspiring others toward greatness. Whether you’ve been featured in the magazine or are a loyal reader, we’re celebrating you, because you are aIf you want to know what it takes to be awe break down the elements — see if you can find a piece of yourself here. Cheers!Also, don’t forget to RSVP for our Today’s Woman 25th birthday party happening on February 13, 5:30pm at T he Olmsted