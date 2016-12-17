It's All About You!

As part of our 25th birthday celebration, we want you to celebrate where you are now, and think about how you can bring more joy into your life for the New Year. Find some inspiration from these 25-year-olds.
Brittany Mills (above)
Corporate Attorney Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP; Just moved to Los Angeles after photo to start her new job after graduating from Duke Law School.
Her thoughts on being a woman: “I think (it will be) an exciting day when men can empathize with women’s issues not because they have a daughter or sister but because they hurt as a fellow human.”
Challenging moment: “Law school was tough at times — suddenly being surrounded by people way smarter than me. I found success when I stopped comparing and focused on doing my best.”
Brittany is wearing: Dress, $52, shoes, $38.98; necklace, $36; bracelets, $32 ea. All items available at Dress and Dwell, 138 East Spring Street, 812.725.7566.
_________________________________________________________________________________
|Photos by Melissa Donald
Lindsay Krebs
Marketing & Program Analyst at Restaurant Supply Chain Solutions
Challenging moment: “Growing up, I was super shy and bashful. I’m so proud of myself for being able to come out of my shell as I’ve gotten older and really become my own person. It feels so great to be comfortable with who I am and my uniqueness.”
Her thoughts on being a woman: “I have so many remarkable and diverse women in my life. I love that each woman I know is uniquely their own distinct person. We can forge our own path and be anything we want to be, which is a truly awesome feeling!”
Lindsay is wearing: Dress, available at Chartreuse, 1301 Herr Lane, 502.409.7082; earrings, $18.50; shoes, $105, available at Apricot Lane Boutique.
No comments:
Post a Comment
You've decided to leave a comment – that's great! Please keep in mind that comments are moderated and rel="nofollow" is in use. So, please do not use a spammy keyword or domain in your comment, or it will be deleted. Let's have a meaningful conversation instead. Thanks for stopping by!