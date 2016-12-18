How You Can Help: Single Mothers Become College Grads

Family Scholar House helps single mothers find stability and teaches them life skills. Jasmine Wilkins, one of the FHS participants, is with her daughter Brooklyn.

In 2011, Kate Brackett selected Family Scholar House (FSH) as part of her Master in Social Work internship from Murray State University. A Louisville native, she thought it would be fun to spend the semester close to home while she worked to complete her degree. Kate didn’t expect to fall in love with Family Scholar House , but that’s exactly what happened. Today, Kate serves as the director of strategic initiatives, where she takes leadership for community engagement efforts as well as the bustling volunteer network that supports Family Scholar House.





It is also always seeking presenters who can offer an informative class on topics such as budgeting, resumé-writing, or any parenting skill. Donations of professional clothing and shoes in all sizes are also appreciated as the moms need to build a week’s worth of work clothes.

Warm Hands, Warm Hearts. Volunteers can donate new or gently used gloves, mittens, or scarves in women’s or children’s sizes.

