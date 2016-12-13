Gift Yourself: Win A Serenity Spa Experience!

As part of the Today's Woman Gift Yourself promotion, today you can enter to win a $100 gift certificate to Serenity Spa, located in the Historic Middletown district. Serenity Spa offers services including spa packages, couples packages, customized facials, microdermabrasion, glycolic peels, body treatments, cellulite treatments, deep-tissue and relaxation massages, neck/back pain relief, and more.
filling out the form below. If you are having trouble viewing the form, try entering from this link. Deadline: December 19 at midnight. See Official Rules for details.
No comments:
Post a Comment
You've decided to leave a comment – that's great! Please keep in mind that comments are moderated and rel="nofollow" is in use. So, please do not use a spammy keyword or domain in your comment, or it will be deleted. Let's have a meaningful conversation instead. Thanks for stopping by!