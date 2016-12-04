Get the Party Started!

Diane Christopher, owner of Sweet Stuff Bakery in New Albany, created a fun, well designed, detailed cake to commemorate our 25th birthday — and did it on a tight deadline. If you want to join in the celebration...
gather your girlfriends and make plans to attend our Galentines Day event on February 13 starting at 5:30pm at The Olmsted. Sip on our signature drink, form new friendships, and find some inspiration from our impressive list of guest speakers. We can’t wait to see you there!
