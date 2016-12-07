Exhausted? Maybe You Have Sleep Apnea

Linda Williams (left) and Missi Quiggins didn't realize their health issues were attributed to sleep apnea.





Missi and Linda wore The Dreamwear Nasal Mask and say they could sleep comfortably when wearing it.

Linda, age 59, has lived in Louisville for 11 years. The mother of two adult daughters is a receptionist at Chest Medicine Associates and Sleep Medicine Clinic. She regularly exercised, but three years ago she started gasping for breath when she walked uphill. “I could tell that something was different,” she says. “I had shortness of breath while exercising, and my feet would swell.”