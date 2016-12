Events Not To Miss In December

Derby Dinner Playhouse

The Arts Insider has found three events you should not miss this month.This holiday musical follows the comic escapades of three country gals as they reunite for a holiday show like none other at “The Hillbilly Heaven Club” in Nashville. The twists and turns in this musical comedy revue include a gospel soul sister who also happens to be a psychic manicurist.was written by Ted Swindley, who also createdTraditional Christmas carols, hit country songs and the soul of Motown are featured in this production, i.e.,andRunning thru December 31, times varyDerby Dinner Playhouse, Clarksville, Indiana$38-$43 (group rates available for 20 or more)812.288.8281 or here During the Arts Insider’s February 2011interview with Madigan, she remarked: “Comedy to me is...if you’re in, you have to bein, and it’s a lifetime. It’s not a race to get onor a sprint to get on (David) Letterman’s show. And, although I did great when I got onwith Jay Leno, for the first time, nothing changed for me career-wise...I still played Omaha the next day.”Highlights ofrange from the inanities of the St. Louis native’s cross-country travel, to the pitfalls of living in a large Irish-Catholic family (as one of seven kids), as well as the general absurdities of politics (Bernie, Hillary, and The Donald are each preeminently mentioned).December 8, 8pmThe Brown Theatrestart @ $25502.584.7777, 800.775.7777, and in-person at The Kentucky Center box office and drive-thru or here . Call 502.566.5111 for information about the range of accessibility options.The Grammy-nominated songwriter/pianist was the Arts Insider’s December 2010interview subject. At one point during my interview with the artist, also known as ‘America’s Piano Sensation,’ I remarked that, for me, the ambiance of his Christmas holiday concerts invoked sitting by a roaring fireplace next to a Christmas tree in Brickman’s own home, while he and his friends performed song after song.“That’s exactly the case!” the Cleveland, Ohio native replied enthusiastically. “I’m very aware of the vibe and the tone of the environment that I’m performing in. Is it a huge theater that I have to contain...is there a snowstorm outside….is it a month, or five days before Christmas?”This is Brickman’s 20th annual holiday tour and along with performing holiday classics and favorites (and the debut of some original songs), he will have special guests — the Season 8 winner ofKris Allen, vocalist Anne Cochran, and electric violinist Tracy Silverman.December 20, 7:30pmThe Brown Theatre$25/$35/$45/$60502.584.7777, 800.775.7777, and in-person at The Kentucky Center box office and drive-thru or here . Call 502.566.5111 for information about the range of accessibility options._____________________________________________________________________________