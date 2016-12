Celebrate Yourself!

Photos by Melissa Donald





"I love the growth I have experienced. I love continuing to find out whoI am."

"Being a strong woman, a leader with her own ideas and thoughts is so important. As women, we wear so many hats and possess so many traits that make us a force to be reckoned with."

"I can truly be whatever I want as long as I don't let a few setbacks stop me."

"In my freshman year of college, my advisor told me I wasn't cut out for something as difficult as medicine. I'm one year away from my MD."

"People who live simply and joyfully without cluttered distractions."

"I am realizing that balancing new motherhood and teaching is tough and that's okay. I can't expect myself to be perfect in every aspect all the time."